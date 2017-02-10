Grammys 2017: When Is It & How To Watch

Image Courtesy of The Grammys

The 2017 Grammy Awards are right around the corner, and if you’re scrambling for a way to watch, just read on. Here’s everything you need to know about when and how to witness the biggest night in music, no matter where you are in the world!

The Grammys take place on Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. You’ll want to tune in starting at 4:00 PM EST for red carpet coverage on E!, and the actual ceremony will be broadcast on CBS at 8:00 PM EST. If you have CBS All-Access, you can stream it from any of your devices — check out the link at the bottom of this post for more info!

We don’t need a crystal ball to know that the Grammys are going to be epic. With Beyonce, Adele, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and more powerhouse women confirmed to perform, it’s worth watching for the musical portion alone. Katy surprised fans when she dropped her new single “Chained To The Rhythm” on Feb. 10, and she’ll perform it live for the first time on Sunday. Can’t wait!

CONFIRMED: @katyperry returns to the #GRAMMYs stage 🎤 Don't miss her performance on Music's Biggest Night Feb. 12 on @cbstv! Tell us your favorite #KatyPerry song in the comments below ⬇⬇⬇ A photo posted by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy) on Feb 6, 2017 at 5:45pm PST

Finally, actual awards will be handed out, and as we all know, Bey and Adele are against each other for Album of the Year. No matter what happens, it’s sure to be a nail-biter of an evening. Don’t miss a moment!

HollywoodLifers, what are you most looking forward to at the Grammys?

