Snow Moon: 5 Things To Know About The Super Rare Event

Listen up, stargazers! Something awesome is going on in the sky tonight, and you won’t want to miss it. Yep, a Snow Moon is happening, and if you’re wondering what the heck that means, well, we’re here to help. Here’s everything you need to know about the special type of full moon!

Here are five things to know about Snow Moons.

1. Snow Moon is another name for the first full moon that occurs in February.

Native American tribes used to keep track of the seasons by giving each month’s full moon a unique name, and February’s moon earned this one because it tends to be, you know, snowy when it occurs.

2. It’s also known as the Hunger Moon.

In olden times, the end of winter was a tricky time for hunting, hence the other moniker. It’s also Katniss Everdeen’s favorite type of moon. Just kidding.

3. You can see it today, Feb. 10.

Moonrise will happen at approximately 5:20 PM EST, so keep an eye out! Be sure to check your local weather report to see if you’ll have a clear view.

4. People are already freaking out about the Snow Moon.

“Make sure to check out the snow moon/lunar eclipse/comet tonight!!!! How exciting,” @vaneksf tweeted. (Yep, there’s a lot of celestial stuff happening tonight — catch up here.) “Love it.. earth rules,” @warmgrape wrote. Heh.

Cast your gaze upwards tonight and see the #SnowMoon, #LunarEclipse and #NewYearComet bring a trifecta of celestial events to our skies. A photo posted by British Airways (@british_airways) on Feb 10, 2017 at 5:58am PST

5. It won’t look too unusual, though.

Unlike the much cooler Blood Moon, for example, the Snow Moon doesn’t have a special color or anything (it’s not a scientific phenomenon). Sorry!

