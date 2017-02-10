Westminster Dog Show: Meet The Pups Playing For Pride At This Year’s Event

Courtesy of Instagram

So many dogs! Thousands of the most adorable, purebred pooches will compete in the 2017 Westminster Kennel Club dog show on Feb. 13 and 14. Before the show crowns its top dog, get to know some of the adorable pups competing for the biggest prize in the canine world.

Now, there are over 3,200 dogs entering in the 2017 Westminster Kennel Club dog show according to NJ.com, which means practically every breed imaginable will be on display. That is a lot of dogs. Out of all the breeds, golden retrievers will be the most represented, as 65 of the adorable dogs will compete for Best In Show. Labrador retrievers and French bulldogs are tied at second, as 46 dogs from both breeds will try to steal the spotlight – and the judges’ hearts.

Don’t expect to find any dog named “Rover,” “Marley,” or “Spot” at this competition. These are show dogs, and they have bizarre show dog names. Just scanning over the list of the dogs the WKC invited to the competition, and fans will see dogs named Cherokee Legend Cowboy, Lil’ Boy’s Talkin’ Smack, Wilson’s I’m Your Handyman and Pop-A-Top Chimera Deal Me In. Those are just the dogs in the Bulldogs group!

The first word in the name is often the kennel name of the dog’s breeder, according to Petcha.com. So, that’s why there’s both a Trumpet’s I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend and a Trumpet’s So What’Cha Want dog in the Keeshonden group. Actually, the Trumpet’s kennel must get some extra points for coolness, as they’ve named their dogs after songs by The Ramones, Beastie Boys, Prince and Taylor Swift. Nice.

So, who’s the favorite to win Best In Show this year? All eyes will be on Preston (aka CH Cordmaker Mister Blue Sky — see, every dog has a complicated name.) This Puli breed won the AKC National Championship in Dec. 2016 and is considered the dog to beat in this show. Will this adorable dog take the Westminster Kennel Club crown as well? Will he definitely be a “good dog?” Fans can tune into the show, airing from 8pm-11pm ET on Feb. 13 and 14, to see who wins.

Check out the gallery of all the dogs entering the Westminster Kennel Club show this year, HollywoodLifers. Which one do you want to win? Which dog is your favorite? Are you excited to tune in and watch this year’s competition?

