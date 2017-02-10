Courtesy of Twitter

Don’t be fooled: cheerleading is very, very dangerous. One UCLA cheerleader proved how deadly this sport can be, getting dropped on her back not just once but TWICE during a Feb. 9 game. All anyone can say is – ouch!

Got to feel sorry for the UCLA cheerleader. The unnamed girl just wanted to be like Beyonce, 36, and “get into formation” during the Feb. 9 game between UCLA and Oregon. Yet, she wound up bruised and nearly broken. After being elevated high on her teammate’s shoulders for a human pyramid, the unnamed woman lost her footing. Suddenly, she came crashing down, landing hard on her back and butt. OUCH.

If that wasn’t bad enough, she took a second tumble when someone was trying to get her some medical attention! She was picked up in a gentleman’s arms and while he was walking off the court, he slipped and fell! For the second time, the cheerleader wound up flat on her back! Yikes.

Thankfully, she was all right, according to For The Win. After this pair of scary falls, the Bruin Report Online claims she was able to walk off the court “to applause.” Yes, she was shaken up but she wasn’t defeated! Talk about being tough!

Perhaps seeing that cheerleader’s strength was what the UCLA men’s basketball team needed? The Bruins were once trailing by 19 points during the game, but they went on a 30-11 rally to eventually win the game, 82-79. Nice.

This amazing comeback was led by the team’s young star, Lonzo Ball, 19, who had 15 points and 11 rebounds during this game, according to ESPN. It was a late-game layup that helped push the Bruins past Oregon. The victory helped UCLA stay in the race for the Pac-12 title and help them build momentum heading into the March Madness tournament.

“We know March is gonna be tough and games like this get you ready for it,” he said after the game. ”Coach [Steve Alford] has been preaching all February that February sets up March.” Well, if UCLA keeps their winning ways going, that would be definitely something to cheer about.

Are you glad that the cheerleader is okay, HollywoodLifers?

