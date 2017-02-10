The Weeknd Heads To Dinner With Another Woman: Should Selena Be Worried?

AKM-GSI

Look away, Selena Gomez! While the singer was in New York City for work this week, her boyfriend, The Weeknd, was photographed heading to dinner in West Hollywood with a woman who looks JUST like her. Should Sel be worried something’s going on here?!

Take a deep breath, Abelena shippers — Selena Gomez, 24, totally has nothing to worry about. Yes, The Weeknd, 26, was photographed out with another woman who looks a lot like the 24-year-old in West Hollywood on Feb. 9, but it’s just his manager’s wife, Rima Fakih! The pair were actually out at Cecconi’s with a group of friends, so there’s nothing fishy going on here at all.

In fact, Selena is already acquainted with The Weeknd’s gal pal — she was at the hospital after Rima gave birth last month! Rima herself even shared a photo collage on Instagram of her and Sal’s newborn getting visits from family friends, and in one pic, Selena can be seen cradling the little one. Awww!

This weekend, the “Starboy” singer is set to perform at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 12. Although it’s been rumored that Selena will be attending the high profile event with him, her face was noticeably missing from the seating chart, although there is an open seat next to him in the audience. The pair are also reportedly supposed to attend Clive Owen’s pre-Grammys party on Feb. 11.

Selena and The Weeknd’s relationship has sure heated up quickly since they were first photographed together in January — they’ve even already taken a romantic trip to Italy together! It’s been speculated this week that they may have hit a rough patch, though, as he tweeted, “Playing with me is a dangerous game.” Uh-oh!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think Selena and The Weeknd’s relationship? Do you think they’ll go to the Grammys together?

