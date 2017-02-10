The guilt is real for Stefan Salvatore. Now that he’s human again, his humanity is back in full force after he killed Enzo in front of Bonnie. Caroline begs him to come home in this sneak peek of the Feb. 10 episode of ‘The Vampire Diaries.’ Will Stefan be able to handle the guilt of what he’s done?

In the preview, a super worried Caroline calls Stefan. She already knows what happened with Enzo. Stefan can barely hold himself together. His emotions after taking over, and he realizes he really messed up.

“I don’t know what to say,” Stefan tells Caroline, with tears in his eyes. “I don’t know how I can… Every time I close my eyes I see it play out over and over in my head, and every time I open them I see Enzo’s blood on my hands.”

Caroline just wants to Stefan to come home before he does something drastic, but he refuses. “I can’t face you, and I can’t face Bonnie,” he says.

On the previous episode, a humanity-less Stefan ripped out Enzo’s heart right in front of Bonnie. It was truly awful to watch. Bonnie and Enzo were so happy, and then their entire future vanished in an instant. In a fit of rage and devastation, Bonnie stabbed Stefan with a syringe full of the cure, making him human again. Karma’s a b*tch, Stefan.

The Vampire Diaries cast and crew just finished up filming their final scenes on Feb. 8. The show only has 4 episodes left until the series finale, which will air on March 10. You might as well start stocking up on tissues, because you’re going to be sobbing throughout the entire episode. The Vampire Diaries airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

HollywoodLifers, do you think you can forgive Stefan for killing Enzo? Let us know!