Taylor Swift Taking Insane Security Measures To Keep New Music Under Wraps

REX/Shutterstock

Is Taylor Swift working on new music? We’ll never really know. Good friend Ed Sheeran spills that the blonde bombshell always takes INSANE security measures to ensure her projects are kept under tight wraps. Want to know her secret ways? Read on!

Taylor Swift, 27, is one clever fox! Many artists are plagued by having their music leaked online somewhere, but the “New Romantics” singer has a few tricks up her sleeve to keep all new projects private. Ed Sheeran, 25, who collaborated with Taylor on the track “Everything Has Changed,” witnessed her insane security measures first hand. “She would never [digitally] send new songs, no,” he confessed to Capricho magazine. “I hear them, but it has to be with her.” It’s understandable that Taylor never sends her hits via email, but wait until you hear THIS story!

“I remember when I did a song with her for her album, I was in San Francisco and they sent someone with a locked briefcase with an iPad and one song on it, and they flew to San Francisco and played the song I’ve done with her,” he continues. How crazy is that?! It sounds like some Ocean’s 11 type of deal where the singer’s music is locked in an underground safe. Clearly her wild methods are working, since we can’t remember the last time a project of hers has been leaked. Now is the time for the 1989 hit-maker to be EXTRA careful, since fans are expecting a new album soon.

“Taylor is almost done with her next album,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY in July. “She wants to drop it completely out of nowhere!” This girl is ALL about surprises and we’re totally living for it. The stunner hasn’t dropped anything yet (well, except “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” featuring Zayn Malik), but hopefully we’ll hear some Tom Hiddleston-inspired songs VERY SOON!

HollywoodLifers, can you blame Taylor for wanting to keep her music extra safe?

