Stevie J Shares Video Of Daughter Eva, 7, Rapping & Doing Juju On The Beat Dance

Whoa! Stevie J shared a video of his daughter having a ball at a kids party rapping to a Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall song with some questionable lyrics that you just have to see!

Stevie J’s daughter Eva seemed to be having a blast at a kids party. The 45 year-old dad shared a video of Eva running up stairs on what appears to be a stage as she joins in dancing and singing along with others kids to Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall song “Juju On That Beat.” We’re just not sure the song is appropriate for the youngsters to be jamming out to.

In part of the video, Eva along with the other kids rapped along to the lyrics, “Now do your dance, do your dance, do your dance, aye/You ugly/You your daddy’s son.” Yikes! Other parts of the song include lyrics like, “And I don’t know nothing else/Besides drinking and having parties/And having some fun.” Well, it is dad Stevie J’s choice what he decides his kids are allowed to listen to.

Stevie J says he’s turned a corner and wants to be more of a family man and less of a player. “I’m done with all the shenanigans,” he told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “I want to be a family man, a loving father, and a great friend. No more playing games with women or being manipulative, condescending, or being Mr. Loverboy. I wrote the book on being a player and it’s time to change lanes and evolve,” he told HollywoodLife.com in a previous interview.

That’s good to hear especially because Stevie J just became a father for the sixth time on Dec. 28. Joseline Hernandez, 30, gave birth to their daughter Bonnie Bella at the end of 2016, but the couple have reportedly not stayed together. Joseline has even been linked with a woman after the two have been seen at an appearance holding hands. Hmmm.

