Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week

REX/Shutterstock

It has been the most jam-packed week ever and all of our favorite celebrities have been out and about at a bunch of different events! There were so many stunning looks to choose from and we can’t decide who was best dressed of the week — what do you guys think? VOTE.

Let’s start with Selena Gomez, 24, because she has been off the radar for quite some time and she’s finally back and better than ever! She headed to NYC on Feb. 8th and rocked four different looks in one day, (if you can believe that!), and we loved them all. We have to say our favorite outfit from her was definitely her cutout houndstooth dress. She opted to wear a black and white Proenza Schouler Spring 2017 houndstooth-print maxi dress with cutouts down the entire bodice, showing off massive cleavage and her toned tummy — we loved this dress on her!

Next up is obviously Gigi Hadid, 21, because she has just been killing it. Her second installation of her collection with Tommy Hilfiger, TommyXGigi, launched this week at the Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show in LA and she opted to wear a sexy red white and blue color-blocked crop top. The striped crop top put her insanely toned abs on full display and she paired it with low-rise black leather pants, a windbreakers, and a chunky belt.

Gigi wasn’t the only one to hit the runway this week. Her BFF, Kendall Jenner, 21, looked incredible at the La Perla Spring 2017 show in a completely sheer gown. The yellow long-sleeve gown was totally see-through and completely bedazzled with intricate beading and sequins while a giant crystal belt cinched in her tiny waist.

Last but never least, Victoria Justice, 23, arrived at the amfAR gala in NYC in a stunning floral gown. Victoria opted to wear Marchesa Spring 2017 and the black dress was completely covered in 3D red flower embellishments while the rest of the gown flowed out into an extra long train. This look was so beautiful on her!

We can’t decide who was best dressed of the week! What do you guys think? VOTE.

