Malika Haqq & Ronnie Magro Split: ‘Famously Single’ Couple Ends 2 Month Romance

Courtesy of Instagram

Just like that, Ronnie Magro and Malika Haqq’s relationship is over! Just two months after the pair’s romance went public in December, they’ve called it quits — with just weeks to go until the premiere of their E! reality series ‘Famously Single.’

Ronnie Magro and Malika Haqq are done! The couple, who met while filming the show Famously Single last year, have split after just a short time together. “The Famously Single couple did not have the commonality it takes for a lasting relationship,” a source confirmed to E! News. “Malika ended it after only two months.”

Fans recently started speculating that there might be trouble in paradise for these two after noticing that Ronnie had deleted a bunch of photos with Malika from his Instagram. Plus, she began posting some cryptic messages to her social media account, including one where she asks for a cuddle buddy for a cold weekend. Hmm…

Ronnie and Malika’s relationship went public at the beginning of December, when he posted a photo to Instagram of him kissing a mystery woman, whose face wasn’t revealed to the camera. Although many fans first speculated he was back with his ex, fellow Jersey Shore alum Sammi Giancola, others eventually put two and two together, recognizing that the PDA came just after the Famously Single cast announcement…which he and Malika were a part of.

We’ve seen Malika’s relationship troubles play out for years, as she’s made plenty appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashian and some of its spinoffs. This time, as always, she seems to once again have turned to her BFF, Khloe Kardashian, 32, for comfort — the gals have been spending time together during KoKo’s recent trip to L.A. There’s nothing like a good friend to get your mind off a breakup!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Malika and Ronnie ending their relationship? Did you expect them to last?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.