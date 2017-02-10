Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Baby Dream On 3-Month Birthday: ‘Im In Love’

Courtesy of Instagram

Aww! This is so adorable. Rob Kardashian is giving his daughter, Dream, a bunch of love on her 3-month birthday. The reality star posted the cute pic to his Instagram, and it’s so cute. See the photo here!

Daddy goals! Rob Kardashian, 29, is fawning over his daughter and it’s absolutely precious. Dream Kardashian is now three months old and the reality star posted a pic on Feb. 10 to celebrate. The adorable baby of Rob and Blac Chyna, 28 looks so stylish in the pic — it looks like she’s already taking after her aunties!

In the Instagram, little baby Dream, who was born on Nov. 10, is dressed in a white and pink glittery Chanel t-shirt, striped bottoms, and the cutest part is the furry, pink hooded vest. Absolutely precious! Rob captioned the photo with “Today my baby girl is 3 months old and I’m in love with her.” Aww! How cute.

This photo is definitely a nice thing to see as it seems that Rob and Chyna are still living apart. Although, they are reportedly still engaged, the epic fights seem to keep happening! “They are together, but not living together,” a source close to Rob and Chyna told PEOPLE. “It’s a bizarre situation. They are still engaged and Chyna wears her ring. There haven’t been any wedding talks though.”

It seems that right now things between the couple are on pause. “One of their main issues is that Rob doesn’t trust her,” the source continued. “Even rumors of Chyna getting close to other guys, will cause another epic fight.” We just want them to work out their problems! The couple isn’t even spending Valentine’s Day together. Rob wants to be “drama free and nothing but love, which is why he’s planning on spending it with his mother!” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kris is seriously the only woman who Rob could ever count on,” our source added. Rob considers his mom, Kris Jenner, 60, the one “who loves him unconditionally,” and “who always going to bat for him even if he’s in the wrong.” Like they say, mother knows best! For Dream’s sake, we hope that the Kardashian matriarch can work her magic and help her son with his relationship with Blac.

