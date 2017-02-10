Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Living Apart, But Still Engaged: Why Love Is Crumbling

REX/Shutterstock

This is so sad! Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have had a rocky relationship, but are they reaching their breaking point? The couple have stalled making wedding plans and the details are heartbreaking.

This is just awful! Rob Kardashian, 29, and Blac Chyna, 28, have always had a rather dramatic relationship, but can the couple bounce back from their more recent troubles? The couple reportedly aren’t even living under the same roof anymore, according to People. “They are together, but not living together,” an insider told the mag. Aw no! Chyna cleared out of her house with Rob right before Christmas and the couple apparently haven’t been living together since.

“It’s a bizarre situation. They are still engaged and Chyna wears her ring,” the source said, but wedding plans have come to a complete standstill. “There haven’t been any wedding talks though,” according to the source. So what brought everything to a halt for these two? Well, Rob reportedly feels like he still cannot fully trust his fiancée.

“One of their main issues is that Rob doesn’t trust her,” the source said. “Even rumors of Chyna getting close to other guys, will cause another epic fight.” Yikes! Rob and Chyna’s situation could not have been helped after Chyna was allegedly spotted getting cozy with another man on Super Bowl Sunday. “This dude wasn’t someone who worked for her, or anything like that, by the way she was looking at him and how he had his arm around her at times,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com.

This could be exactly the kind of stuff that drives Rob crazy. “They came in with a group of people, but then the groups fizzled out… and, low and behold, Chyna and the dude were the last two standing,” the source reported. The pair reportedly were seen getting pretty close on Feb. 5. “They had a good time and interacted as if they were more than friends,” the insider said.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rob & Blac will pull through and get married? Sound off in the comments below!

