‘Riverdale’: Lili Reinhart On Revealing Betty’s Dark Side & The ‘Cracks In Her Perfect Facade’

Image Courtesy of CW

‘Riverdale’ took on a very important issue tonight, but in the process, Betty hit quite a breaking point — which included her getting in touch with her dark side. HollywoodLife.com caught up with Lili Reinhart for the story behind that ‘alter ego.’

This week on Riverdale, Betty, Veronica, and some other women in the school who were sick of being treated like objects, decided to give Chuck Clayton (Jordan Calloway), the most popular kid, a taste of his own medicine. To do that, Lili Reinhart makes quite the transformation — bye bye, good girl Betty Cooper.

“It’s an alter ego, and it comes from a breaking point inside her,” Lili told HollywoodLife.com recently in an exclusive interview. “There are cracks in her perfect facade. There is a lot of darkness and rage inside this girl, and that was kind of like an outburst that’d to happen.”

Lili added that for Betty, it was her way of getting “revenge” for what happened to Polly. And again, showed Betty’s darkness.

“She has mental health issues and obviously, has a dark side. There’s so much more behind the facade that she presents to the world,” Lili said. “Underneath that facade, there’s a broken person who’s desperately trying to put her self back together.”

We also know that now Betty and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) are working together on the school paper, and ultimately, on Polly’s story in general. “Betty knows that something is wrong” when it comes to Polly being away in an institution. “That’s kind of Betty’s whole storyline — her search for Polly and her search for answers, as to what the hell happened to her sister. She went to LA over the summer for an internship and came home, and her sister was gone with no explanation. She was very close to her sister so it doesn’t make sense.”

HollywoodLifers, did you like seeing this dark side of Betty come out?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.