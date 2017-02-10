Nicole Richie Furious Sister Sofia Is Friends With Paris Hilton: It’s Nothing But ‘Drama’

REX/Shutterstock

Family feud! Nicole Richie and her sister Sofia are totally on the outs these days and it’s all Paris Hilton’s fault. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how they’re not on speaking terms because the party-loving heiress is getting too close to the teen model.

It seems so odd that 18-year-old Sofia Richie is besties with Paris Hilton, who at 35 is almost twice her age. The party loving heiress is one of Sofia’s sister Nicole Richie‘s least favorite people, and now the friendship has caused a major rift between the siblings. “Sofia Richie and her sister Nicole are having a family feud and have not been speaking ever since Sofia started to hang out with Paris Hilton. Sofia recently refused to go to an event if her sister Nicole was invited. Sofia does not want to see her judging sister and does not want to talk to her either,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Nicole has been doing everything she can to protect her younger sister Sofia from the much older and experienced Paris, with whom Nicole shared some crazy times,” our insider adds. The two starred in the reality show The Simple Life from 2003-2007, but Nic outgrew the partying lifestyle and settled down to become a wife and mom of two. Paris has just kept on partying and living a jet-set lifestyle, so Richie family members are terrified she could lead Sofia down a dangerous path.

“Paris and Nicole had a falling out years ago and Lionel never liked the influence Paris held over Nicole. Now the entire family is freaking out that Paris is befriending Sofia and may share similar crazy times. Sofia and Paris’ relationship has caused a lot of drama and worry in the Richie family. Nicole is ready for the friendship to end so she can have her sweet, young innocent sister back,” our insider adds.

Sofia gave a really telling sign that she was on the outs with Nicole, 35, in a Dec. 2016 interview with Wonderland Magazine. She described Paris in such gushing terms, saying “It’s really nice to have her kind of, as like a sister, because she’s been through it all!” OUCH, what a massive diss considering she HAS a sister who also had her ups and downs and has a much more settled life than Paris.

She went on do praise the heiress, saying “She gives the best advice and she wants the best for me and she sees how my path is going. She’s really rooting for me and giving me the best tips, how to avoid certain things and how to be the best version of myself that I can be.” Whatever makes you happy Sofia!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Paris and Sofia’s friendship is strange? What do you think they have in common?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.