The ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ soundtrack is pretty hot, and the newly released track from Nick Jonas and Nicki Minaj has us begging for more! You’ll totally understand once you listen to it yourself.

Nick Jonas, 24, is oozing sex appeal in “Bom Bidi Bom,” his new single off of the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, which was released on Friday, February 10. Nick isn’t alone on the track, as he has some help from Nicki Minaj, 34, who brings major flavor to the upbeat song.

“I know many babies will be made to this soundtrack,” Nick joked on Twitter on January 11 when he shared the full track listing of the film’s soundtrack, revealing he and Nicki were also featured. Between “Bom Bidi Bom” and “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” by Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik, Nick definitely wasn’t wrong about the baby making!

“Bom Bidi Bom” might be one of Nick’s raciest song to date, as he sings about how well he puts it down in the bedroom. “I’m an addict, I’m your patient, your lips are the medication. Come here, baby, yeah you know just what I want,” Nicks soulfully sings before the chorus. Later he says, “You play the front, I’ll play the back. You be the first, I’ll be the last. I call it good love, yeah. Every kiss and every touch just like a hit, it ain’t enough… I call it good love.”

As for Nicki, it’s not surprising at all that she has some sexy lyrics, too. “He said if he can’t hit my bullseye he rather die. He put it on me better than any other guy,” she opens her rap verse with. Then she adds, “I’m about to blow and I ain’t talking Samsung.” Whoa!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do you want Nick and Nicki to collaborate again? Comment below!