Michael Costello Fall 2017: Big Hair, Bold Lips & Smoky Eyes — Get The Look

The beauty was bold at Michael Costello’s NYFW Fall 2017 runway show, Feb. 9, and we’re obsessed! The models rocked the runway with voluminous afros and soft smoky eyes to create Michael’s epic ‘black amethyst’ theme! HollywoodLife.com was EXCLUSIVELY backstage where we got the scoop on the beauty details!

Michael Costello‘s fall 2017 runway show at NYFW seriously blew us away, Feb. 9, in NYC. His collection was fierce and sexy, per usual, but we couldn’t take our eyes off of the fabulous hair and makeup. HollywoodLife.com was EXCLUSIVELY backstage before the show, where we spoke with lead makeup artist, Edward Cruz, sponsored by INGLOT. He told us that Michael gave him a small hint before the show so he could create the perfect look to match the theme.

“Black amethyst is the theme for fall 2017,” Edward said, which has a smoky appearance. INGLOT and Michael collaborated to make an eye shadow palette that was used on the models, as well as bold matte lipsticks that were a combination of layering — dark plum and blood red. Amazing!

The eye shadow palette was to die for. “It has a smoky appearance with flecks of white, black and silver,” Edward said. The shadows are the perfect essentials for a soft, yet bold look. He even added a “dermic peach tone on eyes and skin.”

YOU can get the look right here. Below is a break down of each INGLOT product used on the models at Michael’s fall 2017 show, and they’re super affordable!

Eyes: “You’ll find the cues of Black Amethyst in the soft, smoky effect around the eyes,” Edward said. “The eyes are defined, but not overdone.” He told us that they were able to put together a modern take on a smoky eye, that’s so in right now. Products: INGLOT Eye Shadows in #498 [Metallic Grey], #36 [Silver] and #368 [Dermic Peach], finished off with a veil of #373 [Matte Snow White] to highlight and soften the edges.” [Full Palette: $38, or, Individual Eye Shadows: $7 each]. Take a closer look at the full palette, below!

Lips: “Lips are bold and perfect, with layered blood red [INGLOT Lipstick #176, $13] and dark plum [INGLOT Lipstick Matte #435, $15] hues.” Edward said that these colors, layered together are perfect for any skin tone!

Skin: “The skin is polished and softly contoured to exude health and wellness,” Edward said. Product: INGLOT AMC Foundation [$24] atop a rich cream and oil, without a lot of contour. “The dermic peach eye shadow was used as blush and contour as well, finished with a glaze on the high cheek bone,” he told us.

The products mentioned above are all available All of these products are available at INGLOT, INGLOT flagship stores and select Macy’s. However, the Michael Costello x INGLOT palettes and lipsticks that we got to check out backstage were created exclusively for the show. The product numbers are similar shades so you guys can create the amazing look for yourself!

Nails at the show were by the one and only, Essie, with an inspiration of “vixen’s love story.” Rita Remark, for Essie, told us that they created an ombre feel with the nails for this year’s show, to make a more “tough” feel. She created a copper wire nail with the color “penny talk.” We are obsessed! All in all, we LOVED Michael’s beauty for his fall 2017 runway show.

