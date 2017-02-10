REX/Shutterstock

This is not a good week for ‘Vogue.’ The fashionable Melania Trump is rumored to be on the magazine’s cover sometime soon, and furious readers are calling for an ultimate boycott! Will top editor Anna Wintour change her mind? Social media hopes so!

Vogue has been coming under A LOT of fire recently! Not only has the magazine been accused of allegedly Photoshopping Gigi Hadid and Ashley Graham in their diversity issue, now avid readers are calling for a legit boycott. Why? Because rumor has it that Melania Trump, 46, will grace the cover soon. Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour explained that photographing America’s First Lady is a “tradition” for the magazine, and the same rules will probably apply for Melania. “I can’t imagine that this time would be any different,” she confessed to Us Weekly.

'Vogue' is about to roll out the red carpet for Melania Trump: https://t.co/jEQfT7TtuH pic.twitter.com/encPi771eH — Fusion (@Fusion) February 10, 2017

If Melania covers Vogue, I'm not talking to Anna Wintour until September — Jaylin Paschal (@creativelbrtn) February 10, 2017

Cute, but she's still putting Melania on the cover of Vogue. Thx for the meaningless gesture though. https://t.co/13dVUOuJWP — Taylor (@taygrenga) February 10, 2017

If Vogue puts Melania Trump on cover, Teen Vogue can be all "Mom! You're embarrassing me!" — Carl Rigney (@carlrigney) February 10, 2017

Sorry, But Melania Trump Is Probably Getting A Vogue Cover | Do not buy@voguemagazine Turn the Mag around in store. https://t.co/P4pLiL3ojm? — Just GBMe (@PicsByGB) February 10, 2017

Quit buying and reading #Vogue if #MelaniaTrump is on the cover. After her plagiarized speech and lawsuit, she shouldn't be exalted. — Rogue U.S. Citizen (@RogueUSCitizen) February 10, 2017

Funnily enough, it ALSO used to be tradition for the President to have some kind of political background and education. But low and behold, Donald doesn’t have ANY of that. He’s basically a businessman-turned reality TV star who woke up one morning and decided to run. The former Apprentice host broke many traditions this year by winning the 2016 campaign, but Vogue might want to play it safe and stick to their own traditions. After all, Michelle Obama made it to the cover page MANY times.

Having Melania on the cover might not be such a big deal for readers IF her Vanity Fair photoshoot wasn’t so controversial. Mere days after her husband called for a wall to be built on the Mexican border, the Slovenian stunner appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair Mexico — eating lavish diamond-encrusted jewelry like it were spaghetti out of bowl. Fans are OUTRAGED by that inappropriate irony, and fear that something similar might happen with Vogue. We have faith that the Vogue team will make sure everything is tastefully done.

