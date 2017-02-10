MAC Just Launched The Most Perfect Red Lipstick For Valentine’s Day

Courtesy of MAC

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, M∙A∙C Cosmetics did something amazing — they launched a Betty Boop inspired red lipstick and it’s incredible! You need to rock this classic red lip on Valentine’s Day!

We are so excited about M∙A∙C Cosmetics’ latest launch, we can’t even handle it. The brand is launching a classic red lipstick inspired by none other than Betty Boop and it will officially launch on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14th.

MAC always knows exactly what to do to make our day! Everyone knows that a bright red lip is a must for Valentine’s Day — you can literally wear whatever you want, but if you have a bold red lip, then that’s all you need to worry about. So, of course the brand just introduced that they will launch a new lipstick, Betty Boop Red, which is a bright true red and it will retail for $17.

The lipstick will officially be available on the MAC Cosmetics site on Feb. 14th, so you have to act fast because you know the lipstick is going to sell out almost immediately. MAC released a statement on why they chose Betty Boop as their latest lipstick shade, “Smart, sassy, self-confident…the Queen of Cartoons, Betty Boop, transcends the decades winning over fans worldwide. Now, M∙A∙C shimmies up to the memorable icon with a true red Lipstick modeled after her signature Cupid’s bow pout.” Wow, how amazing is that?

Rocking a red lip on Valentine’s Day is such a fun and easy way to spice up your look. You don’t even need to go overboard with the rest of your makeup — all you need is some mascara, a cute dress and a classic red lip and you are ready to go, no matter what your V-Day plans are!

What do you guys think of MAC’s latest news — are you excited to try the Betty Boop red lipstick?

