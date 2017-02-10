Lady Gaga: Why She Rules As Hollywoodlife’s Star Of The Week

The days surrounding Feb. 5 shall be known from here on out as Lady Gaga Week. The superstar dominated with her Super Bowl performance, and set off a chain of events that blew everyone’s minds. From her latest inspiring message of unity to her exciting tour announcement, here’s exactly why Gaga is deserving of the honor as the news-making star of the week.

There are a million reasons (sorry) to love Lady Gaga, 30, but we’ve managed to limit it to five. Here’s why we’re obsessed with the “John Wayne” singer this week!

1. That unbelievable Super Bowl Halftime show.

We didn’t think it could be done, but Gaga outdid even her most over-the-top performances (“Paparazzi” at the 2009 VMAs anyone?) with Sunday’s show. After dropping thousands of feet into the NRG Stadium in Houston, TX by wire, she proceeded to pull off the medley of all medleys, changing into various dazzling costumes as she belted out hits like “Bad Romance” and “Poker Face”. It was magical.

2. The message of unity she conveyed to all Americans watching the show.

Yes, Gaga’s abilities as a performer are nearly unparalleled, but almost more important is the message that her halftime show sent. She made a point to sing the inclusive lyrics of “Born This Way”, and wrote a heartfelt note to fans ahead of the show: “There will not be any guest performers tonight, I’m doing these 13 minutes solo! I dedicate every second to the love, diversity, compassion, and wild spirit of our fan base. To that kid who felt unwanted, or the grown up who remembers how hard it was to find acceptance. This is for you.” Beautiful.

3. The stadium tour announcement that followed.

Fans flipped out when her long-awaited tour in support of Joanne was confirmed right after the big game, and dates are already selling out. The Joanne World Tour will be Gaga’s biggest one ever, and you won’t want to sleep on getting tix! It just goes to show how far she’s come since her days playing open mic nights at bars in New York City under her given name, Stefani Germanotta.

4. The way she took on body-shamers like the boss she is.

When critics slammed Gaga for looking less than perfect at her Super Bowl performance, she didn’t take it sitting down. Read for yourself:

5. The gift that is the John Wayne music video.

Finally, Gaga gave fans the icing on the cake by dropping the action-packed music video for her single “John Wayne” on Feb. 8. Watch a clip above!

