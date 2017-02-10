Naomi Campbell, Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls & More Rock Runway In Lingerie At La Perla

REX/Shutterstock

La Perla’s fall/winter 2017 show at NYFW was FULL of Victoria’s Secret veterans! From Naomi Campbell to Kendall Jenner, the runway dazzled with not only the gorgeous designs, but also the talent. VS models Jourdan Dunn, Joan Smalls & Stella Maxwell strutted in the show too, proving who the REAL queens of the catwalk are when it comes to modeling lingerie.

Naomi Campbell, 46, opened La Perla’s fall/winter 2017 New York Fashion Week show with a bang as she marched down the runway in a silky blue slip dress and matching metallic robe. The supermodel — who’s been in the business for over 30 years — effortlessly proved that there truly is no one who can match her powerful walk and breathtaking runway presence. But of course Victoria’s Secret favorites Kendall Jenner, 21, Jourdan Dunn, 26, Joan Smalls, 28, and Stella Maxwell, 26, brought their own memorable star power to the show.

La Perla’s impactful yet ethereal collection was rife with silks, lace, and even colorful suiting — which was a fun surprise! We loved how creative director Julia Haart demonstrated that La Perla is MUCH more than just lingerie and bedroom intimates. In fact, we could totally see stars like Blake Lively, Emma Stone, or Miranda Kerr, rocking some of these looks on the red carpet.

Evolving the concept of build-in-lingerie, Joan’s look incorporated a gorgeous push-up coset that helped highlight her curves. A romper AND a corset in one? We’re totally on board! We love how each look seemed to be structured around the model’s bra, serving as not only hidden support but also a key design element. For example: although Jourdan’s gown had cleavage-bearing cutouts, the beauty still had the support of a bra — it was just masterfully built INTO her ensemble. How brilliant is that?

And of course we have to talk about Kendall’s jaw-dropping nude lace gown. The reality star/model stunned as she closed out the show in a flesh-toned sequined dress that featured peal embellishments and sheer paneling. To say she looked beautiful is an understatement. Kendall’s look was part of La Perla’s eveningwear sub-collection, which was designed to be “stunning and incomparably comfortable.” What else could you want?

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you loving La Perla’s newest collection? How amazing did these models look?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.