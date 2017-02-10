Kylie Jenner Hangs With Justin Bieber’s Ex Sofia Richie — Is Kourtney Hurt?

REX/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner was sitting front and center at the Jeremy Scott Fashion Show on Feb. 10, looking all buddy-buddy with Sofia Richie! Is it weird that she’s hanging with Justin Bieber’s model ex just days after her sis Kourtney Kardashian had a date night with him? Check it out!

Who knew Kylie Jenner, 19, and Sofia Richie, 18, were pals?! The duo sat extra close in the front row of Jeremy Scott’s New York Fashion Show on Feb. 10, and then they both rushed to Instagram to gush about the experience!

Jeremy with the fam @itsjeremyscott A photo posted by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Feb 10, 2017 at 7:08pm PST

Kylie captioned her cuddly photo with two red hearts, while Sofia chose yet another pic and added the caption “Jeremy with the fam.” Since when is Kylie “the fam?!” We can’t help but wonder how Kylie’s sister Kourtney Kardashian feels about these new besties. The timing seems odd since Kourtney JUST reunited with Justin Bieber days before, and Sofia famously dated Justin in 2016. He even deleted his Instagram after fans lashed out at her, and they traveled all over the world together! Kinda weird, if you ask us.

Despite the potential drama, both girls look totally stunning. Kylie went the elegant route, rocking a dress that was dripping in diamonds from Jeremy. The look was almost flapper-esque, with crystal tassels hanging over her hips and some major cleavage on display. She also wore super sexy long black extensions that gave her whole appearance a major “wow” factor.

Jeremy Fittings 💥 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 10, 2017 at 6:24pm PST

Sofia’s outfit was a total 180 from Kylie, she looked super casual-chic! Her short blonde bob was cute and crimped, and her army green jacket had a fun twist with flower power patches on it, worn over a leather tank top. And her chain chokers? To die for! We hope Kourt is cool with it because we would love to see more of these two fashionistas!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kourt has a reason to be mad at Kylie? Let us know!

