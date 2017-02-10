Kim Kardashian Seductively Makes a Salad & You’ll Never Laugh Harder Watching Her

Did you know that making a salad can be really, really sexy? Neither did we, but Kim Kardashian definitely tried in this hilarious video celebrating a huge milestone for one of her closest friends!

Kim Kardashian, 36, is letting us see her comedic side as she honors designer Carine Roitfeld, 62, for reaching one million Instagram followers. In a video that seems to be spoofing her 2009 Carl’s Jr. commercial, Kim jokes that she wants to make the designer a cake to celebrate, but she only has ingredients for a salad. No, really.

Now, this is where things get wild. In slow motion we watch as Kim pulls open her refrigerator door, squeezes a lemon half over some lettuce, and snaps a cucumber in half. Halfway through making the salad Kim stops to flip her hair for the camera, which is, of course, also done in slow motion.

Last but certainly not least, Kim tops the salad with a “1” birthday candle and then sexily blows the match she used out before flicking it at the camera. We have to say, the video is pretty funny — and we love to watch Kim mocking herself!

Unfortunately for Carine, the salad itself looks pretty terrible. Some of the lettuce was thrown in the air when Kim flipped her hair, and she only cut the cucumbers and tomatoes in half — which doesn’t exactly make them salad-ready. The mother of two also poured a ton of dressing over the top, then laid the candle in the middle of it all where the wax probably dripped into it. Eek!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What did YOU think about Kim’s salad-making skills? Comment below!