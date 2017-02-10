Khloe Kardashian: Would Having Tristan’s Baby Be A ‘Relationship Killer’? The Truth

Instagram

Khloe Kardashian has had babies on the brain for quite some time now — making no secret about her desire to be a mom. But, would embarking on parenthood with current boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, be the kiss of death for their relationship? HollywoodLife.com has the exclusive scoop!

Khloe Kardashian has spoken openly about how much she would love to be a mom, and has been an awesome step-parent to her now-ex-husband, Lamar Odom‘s two kids. But, would getting pregnant by Tristan Thompson, her current boyfriend, whom she has been dating for just five months, prove to be a relationship killer? You may be surprised by the answer!

“Khloe has had talks with Tristan about about the future and about children and they are not actively trying to have a child but if something happens they will not consider it to be an accident because Khloe would be happy to have a baby tomorrow,’ a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It is in no way a relationship killer. ” Whoa! This romance is moving at breakneck speed — even by Kardashian standards!

Meanwhile, Tristan is currently getting plenty of practice when it comes to diaper changing! The 25-year-old baller became a first-time father recently, after his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, 25, welcomed a baby boy, named Prince, on Dec. 12. So yeah, that could make for some pretty awkward timing! However, the youngest Kardashian sibling has never let a little thing like timing get in the way of her dreams!

One person who is hoping against hope, however, that the 32-year-old reality star doesn’t get pregnant anytime soon, is Lamar, 37. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the troubled athlete still holds a candle for his famous ex-wife, and hopes to win her back one day soon — so, not surprisingly, he would be “devastated” if she started a family with anyone else.

“[Lamar] can’t see [Khloe] having a child with anyone but him!” A source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’d be devastated and heartbroken if Khloe had Tristan’s baby. That would eat him alive because he would realize that he truly fu**ed up and blew the chance of giving her the one thing she’s always wanted in life — a child. As far as he’s concerned, she already has step-children who love and respect her.” Aw, poor poor Lamar!

