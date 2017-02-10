Kendall Jenner’s Gorgeous Burgundy Lip At La Perla NYFW: How To Get It For Under $15

REX/Shuttersrock

Burgundy was THE color at La Perla’s fall/winter 2017 runway show at NYFW when it came to makeup. Not only did some models rock a stunning wine-hued smokey eye, but others sported statement oxblood lips — and we are SO here for it! Even better, you can get Kendall Jenner’s EXACT Maybelline look for less than $15 — we’ll show you how!

Fall 2017 is all about statement makeup — whether that be a killer smokey eye or a bold two-tone lip. At La Perla’s FW17 runway show at New York Fashion Week on Feb. 9, gorgeous burgundy lipstick was queen. Owning the runway in the wine-stained pout, Kendall Jenner, 21, who’s an ambassador for Estee Lauder, was glowing, and looked ready for date night OR a girl’s night. The best part? Maybelline provided the model’s makeup, which means you can score Kendall’s same look for an unbelievable price!

All smiles! Backstage with @kendalljenner at the #LaPerlaFW17 fashion show A photo posted by LA PERLA (@laperlalingerie) on Feb 9, 2017 at 11:21pm PST

For models who owned this bold lip trend, the rest of their makeup was left perfectly neutral and soft. Their lips were painted with Maybelline’s Color Sensational The Loaded Bolds lipstick in “Midnight Merlot.” The liner that was used was Maybelline’s Color Sensational Lip Liner in “Plum Passion.” The lipstick costs a cool $7.49 while the liner is affordably only $6.49. It doesn’t get much better than that!

On Kendall’s eyelids was Maybelline’s 24 K Nudes Eyeshadow Palette and The Colossal Big Shot Mascara. To finish off the flawless look, the models had Maybelline’s Dream Cushion Foundation on as well as the brand’s Master Strobing Liquid Illuminating Highlighter and FaceStudio Master Contour V Shape Duo Stick. How simple is THAT?

But the models’ face makeup wasn’t the only thing we loved about their beauty look. The women’s nails were sponsored by Zoya, and they gave each look a “perfectly clean” finish. Models’ nails were painted with Zoya’s “Vixen” shade, which was custom-made for La Perla’s show. Catching up with lead manicurist Alicia Torello, HollywoodLife.com was told how this exquisite shade of pink was chosen for the runway.

“It’s a sexy, perfect, clean nail,” Alicia told us. “It’s really beautiful, which is the esthetic they were going for.” The color, while neutral, is far from boring as it provides semi-sheer color with a “pinky-white hue.” As for what we can expect for nail polish spring trends? “Pink always is the shade for spring — everyone always enjoys it,” Alicia explained. “Clean nails seem to be what people are going for right now.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — would you copy Kendall’s statement lip? What do you think of La Perla’s beauty look for fall/winter 2017?

