J.Lo & Kelly Clarkson Returning To ‘American Idol’ Reboot? NBC ‘Wants To Make A Splash’

REX/Shutterstock

This is so exciting! ‘American Idol’ might just rise from the ashes, and we’re hearing that those in charge want Jennifer Lopez and Kelly Clarkson to play a major part in the revival of the singing competition. So are the superstars on board? Here’s the truth!

“NBC and Freemantle want Kelly Clarkson, 34, to be a part of the show,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively of a possible American Idol revival. “Minus the obvious reasons surrounding her Idol past, they feel Kelly would be a great judge,” the insider adds. We totally agree!

“With all the work she has done with The Voice, such as being a mentor, it would be a dream come true for producers to have her join Jennifer Lopez, 47, and other hopeful contributors,” the source continues, adding that if the show returns, it’s going to be bigger than ever: “They want to really make a splash upon the inevitable return.” How perfect would it be if the original Idol winner came on board? Talk about full circle!

As we previously exclusively told you, Jennifer Lopez is also on the shortlist for the people that Idol producers want to involve. “NBC wants J.Lo to be a part of it,” an insider shared with us. “She is the one person they would want to acquire before they figure anything else out.” Amazing!

Idol aired its last episode in April 2016, but in this day and age, anything’s fair game when it comes to being revived. We’re okay with that!

