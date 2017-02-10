Katy Perry Refuses To Engage In Any More Feuds? I’ve ‘Given Up’ Caring What People Think

Courtesy of Instagram

Katy Perry is back, all! As fans freak out over her new single ‘Chained to the Rhythm’, Katy has shared a super inspiring message in a new interview. In a show of self-confidence, Katy declared that she doesn’t care what people think about her anymore! So was she talking about her history of explosive feuds with her fellow popstars? Check it out.

“I’ve given up on what people think about me,” Katy Perry, 32, told PEOPLE in a Feb. 8 interview when asked about her bold fashion choices. “I have a great group of people around me that I listen to and value their opinions,” the “Rise” singer added. “I gave up on scrolling down on the comments.” Good for you, Katy! We could all use the reminder that obsessing over feedback on social media can be stressful.

Let’s be real: Katy has always marched to the beat of her own drum, and we love her for it. Of course, she’s had her fair share of beef with other celebs (who can forget her years-long feud with Taylor Swift?), but now that we’re into 2017, it would seem that Katy is putting it all behind her and focusing on her new music. Hooray!

If you haven’t taken a listen to “Chained to the Rhythm” (which dropped Feb. 9) yet, get on it! Not only is the track as catchy as hell, but it contains an important message: we’ve become too comfortable and complacent with the way things are going in the United States, and it’s time to change. Well, Katy’s here to help us leave “the bubble”!

⛓🎶#CHAINEDTOTHERHYTHM Ft. @skipmarley available everywhere! Link in bio!🎶⛓ A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Feb 9, 2017 at 9:07pm PST

