Katy Cats, SHE’S BACK! Watch out world, 2017 is going to be Katy Perry’s best year yet! The singer just dropped an insane, new track titled, ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ and we have it on repeat! Listen to her new song, right here!
Cue the fireworks! Katy Perry, 32, just dropped a new song and we’re officially freaking out! The platinum blonde released “Chained To The Rhythm” on Feb. 10, and it features the late Bob Marley‘s grandson, reggae singer, Skip Marley. It’s a straight up hit if you ask us!
Katy and Sia, 41, reportedly co-wrote the song, which Max Martin produced. The epic new track is exactly what we’ve been waiting to hear from Katy!
And we have a feeling that Katy is about to hit us with a ton of music surprises after this new song. Not to mention, on Feb. 6, the Recording Academy officially confirmed that Katy is set to perform at the 2017 Grammys, this Sunday [Feb. 12]. And, it’s been reported that she will perform a new song on music’s biggest night. SO, will we get to hear “Chained to the Rhythm” live just two after its release? Fingers crossed!
See the lyrics to “Chained To The Rhythm” below!
[Verse 1: Katy Perry]
Are we crazy?
Living our lives through a lens
Trapped in our white-picket fence, like ornaments
So comfortable, we live in a bubble, a bubble
So comfortable, we can’t see the trouble, the trouble
Are you lonely?
Up there in utopia
When nothing will ever be enough
Happen and numb
So comfortable, we live in a bubble, a bubble
So comfortable, we can’t see the trouble, the trouble
[Pre-Chorus: Katy Perry]
Aha, look so good
So put your rose-colored glasses on and party on
[Chorus: Katy Perry]
Turn it up, it’s your favorite song
Dance, dance, dance to the distortion
Come on, turn it up, keep it on repeat
Stumbling around like a wasted zombie
Yeah, we think we’re free
Drink, this one is on me
We’re all chained to the rhythm, to the rhythm, to the rhythm
Turn it up, it’s your favorite song
Dance, dance, dance to the distortion
Come on, turn it up, keep it on repeat
Stumbling around like a wasted zombie
Yeah, we think we’re free
Drink, this one is on me
We’re all chained to the rhythm, to the rhythm, to the rhythm
[Verse 2: Katy Perry]
Are we tone deaf?
Keep sweeping it under the mat
Thought we can do better than that
I hope we can
So comfortable, we live in a bubble, a bubble
So comfortable, we can’t see the trouble, the trouble
[Pre-Chorus: Katy Perry]
Aha, look so good (so good)
So put your rose-colored glasses on and party on
[Chorus: Katy Perry]
Turn it up, it’s your favorite song
Dance, dance, dance to the distortion
Come on, turn it up, keep it on repeat
Stumbling around like a wasted zombie
Yeah, we think we’re free
Drink, this one is on me
We’re all chained to the rhythm, to the rhythm, to the rhythm
Turn it up, it’s your favorite song
Dance, dance, dance to the distortion
Come on, turn it up, keep it on repeat
Stumbling around like a wasted zombie
Yeah, we think we’re free
Drink, this one is on me
We’re all chained to the rhythm, to the rhythm, to the rhythm
[Verse 3: Skip Marley]
It is my desire
Break down the walls to connect, inspire
Ay, up in your high place, liars
Time is ticking for the empire
The truth is that it is feeble
I saw it many times before
The greed of all the people
We’re stumbling, we’re crumbling, and we’re about to riot
They woke up, they woke up the lions
(Woo!)
[Chorus: Katy Perry]
Turn it up, it’s your favorite song
Dance, dance, dance to the distortion
Come on, turn it up, keep it on repeat
Stumbling around like a wasted zombie
Yeah, we think we’re free
Drink, this one is on me
We’re all chained to the rhythm, to the rhythm, to the rhythm
[Outro: Katy Perry]
Turn it up
Turn it up
It goes on, and on, and on
It goes on, and on, and on
It goes on, and on, and on
‘Cause we’re all chained to the rhythm
HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Katy’s epic song? Tell us below!