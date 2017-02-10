Katy Perry Dissing Donald Trump In ‘Chained To The Rhythm’? See Cryptic Lyrics

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Katy Perry treated her fans to the ultimate surprise by dropping her new single ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ on Feb. 10, but did her featured artist discretely diss Donald Trump?! The single packs a punch with its powerful and cryptic lyrics! Take a peek!

Katy Perry, 32, nearly broke the internet when she dropped a sizzling new song on Feb. 10. The songstress released “Chained to the Rhythm,” featuring Skip Marley, 20, and it was fire! However, upon further listening, fans began to notice that the reggae singer may have discreetly bashed Donald Trump, 70, in his cryptic lyrics. During the third verse, he says, “Break down the walls to connect, inspire / Ay, up in your high place, liars / Time is ticking for the empire / The truth is that it is feeble / I saw it many times before / The greed of all the people.” Interesting!

Evolution right on track… https://t.co/Xmx88nMusT — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 10, 2017

I'll always march with you sister 👊🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/VEpp5zYd3d — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 10, 2017

He continues, “We’re stumbling, we’re crumbling, and we’re about to riot / They woke up, they woke up the lions.” Even though Skip is the one who seems to slyly diss the President, many drew attention to how it’s still Katy’s song, and how her lyrics could also be related to the current political climate. She and Sia, 41, reportedly co-wrote the epic track, which Max Martin produced.

We’ve got out fingers crossed that Katy’s surprise is the first of many to come. On top of that, the Recording Academy officially confirmed on Feb. 6 that Katy is set to perform at the 2017 Grammys, this Sunday [Feb. 12]. And, it’s been reported that she will perform a new song on music’s biggest night, so this could be the winner! Fans can’t get enough of Katy’s evolved sound and hot new look, since she also recently debuted a gorgeous platinum blonde ‘do.

She’s definitely coming into her own these days, previously taking a stand against Donald by participating in the Women’s March on Jan. 21. Katy was one of many stars who rallied with the hope of sending a strong message to President Trump, and congress, that women’s rights are human rights. The singer is making her voice heard, in more ways than one!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Katy’s song is inspired by Donald? Let us know!

