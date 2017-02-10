Katherine Jackson Accuses Nephew Of Kidnapping & Stealing Money From Her

REX/Shutterstock

Katherine Jackson says her nephew Trent Jackson kidnaps her, has tried taking over her finances, deprived her of water, and prevented her from contacting her family. HollywoodLife.com has the revelatory court docs you won’t be able to unsee.

News broke on Feb. 8 that Katherine Jackson, 86, had filed a restraining order against her nephew Trent Jackson. And now HollywoodLife.com has the shocking court documents for you to read in full. There aren’t words to describe how scary the situation is from Katherine’s perspective, transcribed through her attorney. Described as “deliberate and calculated,” Trent apparently manipulated his job, as driver to Michael Jackson‘s mother, into a scheme to control her money and every move. “Mrs. Jackson has to hide in her closet to speak to her kids, so she can speak freely” explains the elder abuse filing.

From violent arguments to illegal use of Katherine’s credit cards, everything that hasn’t been said up until now is hiding within the paperwork. The most explosive accusations, though, are what will keep you up at night. “Because he managed to get a key to her bedroom,” a lawyer posits, “he opens her door at his will with no regard for her privacy.” There’s even a section where it is made a point that Trent is Katherine’s nephew-in-law, with their relation being through her husband’s side of the family. “Another time, he convinced her to go to Indiana, for what was supposed to be a couple of days, and kept her there for over a month, preventing her from speaking to her family. She wanted to come home, and he intimidated her into staying.”

This isn’t the first time accusations of abuse have been thrown at Trent over his relationship with Katherine. There have been several rumors over the years, rumors that Katherine almost always discredits herself. That is a fact mentioned in the filing, with the scribe writing, “Unfortunately, Trent has manipulated Mrs. Jackson so much, and preyed on her known kindness, that whenever the police arrive or efforts to press elder abuse charges have been undertaken, she ultimately recants or changes her mind.”

Ultimately, it appears that Katherine wants Trent to move out of her guest house, which he has lived in rent-free for the duration of his employment with her, and stop purporting to be her “House Manager.” She asks the court to not only prevent him from interacting with her, but from coming back to her home at all. That might be the strangest part about all of this… the fact that her lawyers sent Trent a letter of termination from his job as her driver. They sent the letter because he has been avoiding being served with paperwork while Katherine waits in London until she can return to a Trent-free zone.

