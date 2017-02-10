Kate Spade Models Wore Red Nail Polish In The Most Unexpected Way: How You Can Too

hollywoodlife.com

Deborah Lippmann totally outdid herself at Kate Spade’s FW17 presentation during NYFW. The celebrity & fashion manicurist created a completely one-a-kind nail look for the models, and their bold polish was everything a red polish should be — flirty, powerful, & timeless. Even crazier, she combined TWO colors to create the look — find out how you can do the same here!

While some think red nail polish is a tricky polish to pull off — it’s not. And Deborah Lippmann just proved it! Creating THE perfect shade of red, the famed manicurist, who has her very own namesake line, combined two separate shades of red — and the results? Stunning and endlessly flattering. Deborah created the color for Kate Spade’s fall/winter 2017 collection, which was presented during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 10, but lucky for you, you can buy the exact shades she used on DeborahLippmann.com, at Sephora, or at various department stores.

Inspired by Parisian sensibility, the collection is rich in color and pays homage to the city’s sophisticated and enviable style. I created a deep red shade by layering Lady Is A Tramp and My Old Flame for @katespadeny #AW17 #nyfw A photo posted by deborah lippmann (@deborahlippmann) on Feb 10, 2017 at 8:39am PST

To get this stunning look, Deborah used Deborah Lippmann nail polish in “Lady is a Tramp” and “My Old Flame.” First she contoured the models’ nails into a short, rounded shape using a 4-Way Nail Buffer, Smooth Operator. Next she prepped the nail plate by exfoliating and hydrating the cuticle. For that she used her signature Cuticle Remover and Cuticle Oil. After cleansing the nails with 2-Second Nail Primer, Deborah applied Marshmallow Whipped Hand & Cuticle Scrub to the top of each models’ hands.

Then it was polish time! For the base, Deborah applied a coat of Gel Lab Pro Base Coat, which is a much healthier alternative to a typical gel manicure that uses harsh lights and chemicals. She began the nail lacquer application with one coat of “Lady is a Tramp” and then one coat of “My Old Flame.” She allowed two minutes of drying time between each coat.

Once both layers were completely dry, Deborah used one coat of Gel Lab Pro Top Coat to seal the nails and prevent chipping. Voila — perfect red nails complimentary of any skin tone! “A strong woman exudes a special kind of beauty and it’s her bold confidence that we capture this season at Kate Spade,” Deborah said. “Marrying classic Hollywood with the revolutionary spirit of Paris, I crated a deep red shade by layering a stunning sanguine red with a timeless, regal red, for a powerful and unifying statement-making nail.” Wow! If any nail could completely make a look, it’s this one!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you going to try layering your nail polish now? Isn’t Deborah’s red concoction gorgeous?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.