College Dropout: 5 Things You Never Know About Kanye West’s Record Breaking Album

Feel old? It’s been 13 years since Kanye West dropped his debut album College Dropout! So in honor of the highly-acclaimed album’s anniversary, we’re giving you some interesting facts!

On Feb. 10, 2014, Kanye West, 39, dropped his debut studio album, The College Dropout. Arguably, that album definitely set the tone for the creativity and uniqueness that Kanye would bring to the music industry for many years to come. Fans have undoubtedly heard at least one song from the album, but here’s some fun facts that you have to know in honor of The College Dropout’s 13th birthday!

1. Kanye West recorded most of his song “Through The Wire” with his mouth wired shut.

The recording process for Kanye’s lead single “Through The Wire” was anything but ordinary! Just before making the album, Kanye suffered from a near-fatal car crash while returning from a studio session in California in 2002.OMG! The rapper shattered his jaw and it had to be wired shut during reconstructive surgery. That didn’t stop Yeezy from still moving forward with the recording process though. He mentions the accident at the end of the song.

2. The College Dropout bear was not planned.

The bear on the cover, which ultimately served as Kanye’s mascot on his other albums was not intentional. The Dropout Bear just happened to be at the school where Kanye shot the cover art. And since the rapper was adamant about not having his face on the cover, he decided to dress up as the mascot, Complex reports. Wow, who would have thought!

3. Kanye didn’t write any of his song lyrics on the album down.

Say what?! Kanye West reportedly never wrote a single line of his song lyrics down on paper, according to his videographer Coodie Simmons. “I’d never seen him write no [lyrics] down,” Coodie said at the time. “I used to film him rapping so he could remember the verse because he didn’t write nothing down. So a lot of times I’d film him rapping and then show it back to him.” Now, that’s true talent!

4. Some of the songs on College Dropout were actually spoken word pieces.

Not all of The College Dropout songs started as raps. The second verse of “All Falls Down” was originally a spoken word poem that he recited at the Def Jam Poetry event in May 2003. Our mind is officially blown!

5. The College Dropout was nominated for two Grammys

Kanye’s album was nominated for Best Rap Album and Album of the Year at the 2005 Grammys. He didn’t win the latter, but did nab the Best Rap Album Award! During his acceptance speech, in true Kanye fashion, he said: “I know everybody asked me the question. … Everybody wanted to know what I would do, if I didn’t win. I guess we’ll never know.”

