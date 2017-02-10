Nearly a year and a half into their romance, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are STILL the definition of relationship goals! The supermodel makes her debut on ‘The Ellen Show’ Feb. 9, and in her sit down, she couldn’t help but gush all about her man. Get the scoop on how they met and how they instantly ‘connected’ right here!

Even before Gigi Hadid, 21, went on her first date with Zayn Malik, 24, she was super into him. In fact, she went out of her way to try and see him before he asked her out! “We actually met at a friend’s birthday party a few years ago,” the 21-year-old told Ellen DeGeneres. “And then he was in New York to come to the Victoria’s Secret Show last year, I think, and ended up not coming. I was like, ‘I’ll play it cool, I’ll go to the after-party.’ He wasn’t there.”

Womp womp! Luckily, Zayn was into her, too. “Later that week we ended up going on our first date,” Gigi dished. “We played it cool for, like, ten minutes and then I was like, ‘You’re really cute.’ We connected, like, really quickly.” The rest, of course, is history!

Now, Gigi and Zayn are one of the hottest young couples in Hollywood. In fact, thanks to their relationship, he was able to easily connect with the supermodel’s BFF, Taylor Swift, 27, for the epic Fifty Shades Darker collaboration “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” which has been ruling the music charts for weeks!

From their adorable, PDA-filled photos and public gushing of one another on social media and in interviews, we truly cannot get enough of these two!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Gigi and Zayn’s relationship? Do you think they’ll last, or is it just young love?