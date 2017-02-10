REX/Shutterstock

Check out those maternal instincts! Gwen Stefani couldn’t stop pouring on the baby love to Adam Levine’s daughter Dusty Rose at his Walk of Fame ceremony Feb. 10. We’ve got the details on how she made adorable goo goo eyes at the little one.

Aww! Gwen Stefani loves children so much and her mothering instincts kicked in when she was seated next to Adam Levine‘s wife Behati Prinsloo, 27, and their four-month-old daughter Dusty Rose at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. The 47-year-old was seen making cute faces to entertain the precious little one, and she’s got plenty of practice with babies having three sons of her own. Dusty looked so adorable in a white fuzzy hat to help keep her nice and warm on a chilly L.A. day. She wore a navy sweater with a pretty floral print and white leggings. Gwen always wanted to have a little girl of her own so we’re sure she’s going to play a big part in the baby’s life. With her insane style, we know she’ll be gifting Dusty with amazing children’s clothing!

Gwen absolutely sizzled in a short denim miniskirt and thigh high black boots that showed off her killer legs. She paired it with a black turtleneck and a bright printed jacket to give her a giant pop of color. Behati went super glam for her husband’s big honor, wearing an elegant sleeveless jumpsuit with a furry cropped coat that covered her right shoulder. Goddesses!

Of course Gwen’s honey and Adam’s bestie Blake Shelton, 40, was on hand for the big event. For all of the ribbing and play-fighting they do on The Voice, the two are like brothers in real life. Gwen was sweetly able to steal kisses with her boyfriend as they waited for the ceremony to begin, and with little Dusty Rose so close by, we wonder if they were thinking that they’d like to a have a little girl of their very own one day.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Gwen and Blake will start a family together?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.