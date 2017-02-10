Grammys: Experts Pick Beyonce & Adele To Win Big — Do You Agree? VOTE

The 2017 Grammy Awards will air Sunday, Feb. 12, and the show is going to honor the best of the best in music. Experts at our sister site, Gold Derby, have chosen the artists they think will take home the gold. Find out who they choose now!

At the Grammys this Sunday, Beyonce has the best odds (4/9) to finally win a top award that’s eluded her so far: Album of the Year. After two past defeats in that race — I Am … Sasha Fierce in 2010 and Beyonce in 2015, Lemonade is the frontrunner, according to the experts at GoldDerby.com.

Adele ranks a close second in that race with 3/1 odds for 25. She won five years ago for 21 and now, if she prevails again, she’ll become the second woman to claim that top category twice as a main album artist. The first was Taylor Swift, who triumphed last year for 1989 after previously winning for Fearless in 2010 when she defeated – that’s right — Beyonce.

Seven experts pick Beyonce’s Lemonade: Bonnie Fuller (Hollywood Life), Lyndsey Parker (Yahoo), Adnan Virk (ESPN), Tom O’Neil and Paul Sheehan (Gold Derby), plus veteran music journalists Chris Willman and Edna Gundersen. Two experts back Adele’s 25: Glenn Gamboa (Newsday) and Joyce Eng (TV Guide).

The experts pick Beyonce to win four additional categories out of her total of nine nominations: Best Urban Contemporary Album (1/10 odds for Lemonade), Best Rap/Sung Performance (1/10 odds for “Freedom”), Best Video (1/10 odds for “Beyonce”) and Best Music Film (1/5 odds for Lemonade). If Beyonce snags all five, that will bring her career total to 25, which will tie her with classical pianist and composer Vladimir Horowitz as the fifth biggest winner in Grammy history. Only one female music star has won more: country thrush Alison Krauss (27). Symphony conductor Georg Solti is the all-time champ with 31.

Adele’s “Hello” is favored to win Record of the Year (1/5) and Song of the Year (4/11) over Beyonce’s “Formation.” Below are the experts’ odds in the top four Grammy categories.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Lemonade, Beyonce — 4/9

25, Adele — 3/1

A Sailor’s Guide to Earth, Sturgill Simpson — 50/1

Views, Drake — 50/1

Purpose, Justin Bieber — 66/1

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“Hello,” Adele — 1/5

“Formation,” Beyonce — 15/2

“Stressed Out,” Twenty One Pilots — 50/1

“Work,” Rihanna feat. Drake — 50/1

“7 Years,” Lukas Graham — 66/1

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Hello,” Adele — 1/4

“Formation,” Beyonce — 13/2

“Love Yourself,” Justin Bieber — 33/1

“7 Years,” Lukas Graham — 40/1

“I Took a Pill in Ibiza,” Mike Posner — 66/1

BEST NEW ARTIST

Chance the Rapper — 10/9

The Chainsmokers — 9/5

Maren Morris — 6/1

Kelsea Ballerini — 50/1

Anderson Paak — 66/1

