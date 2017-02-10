Gigi Hadid Flaunts Toned Midriff In Tommy Hilfiger Collection On ‘ELLEN’

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Gigi Hadid made a special guest appearance on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ on Feb. 10th and she looked drop-dead-gorgeous! She opted to flaunt her abs in a cute little crop top and we love her entire look from head-to-toe. What did you guys think of her outfit?

Gigi Hadid, 21, looked adorable when she headed to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Feb. 10th. The blonde bombshell opted to wear a full Tommy Hilfiger ensemble from head-to-toe, just days after debuting her latest collaboration with the designer. How cute does Gigi look in this outfit?!

This was Gigi’s first ever appearance on ELLEN and she couldn’t control her excitement — it was adorable! She opted to wear a full Tommy Hilfiger outfit from the new Spring 2017 collection and her abs were on full display — she looked amazing. She rocked the Cropped Polo Shirt Gigi Hadid from her latest TommyXGigi collection. The red crop top features white short sleeves, a striped collar, and cute custom patchwork all over it.

Gigi paired the super cropped shirt with a pair of high-waisted Flared Striped Jeans, also from the latest collection. The premium denim pants featured bold different colored stripes and a flared fit that elongates the frame with cool button details down the entire front. She opted to tie the look together with cool denim booties. We love this entire outfit!

We think it is so cute that Gigi rocked this entire look just days after she strutted down the runway in the exact clothes! Gigi debuted her latest collection TommyXGigi with Tommy Hilfiger at the Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show on Santa Monica Pier in Venice Beach, and the show was an absolute hit!

How adorable does Gigi look in this outfit? We are obsessed with the entire look — are you guys?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.