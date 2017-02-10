REX/Shutterstock

This is heartbreaking! George Micheal’s boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, tearfully recalled how he found the late singer dead in bed, but up until now, we haven’t been able to hear the haunting 911 call he made on Christmas Day. We’ve got the recording, here!

Please be warned that this 911 phone call is extremely haunting. When news broke out of George Michael‘s tragic death at 53 on Christmas Day of 2016, the late singer’s boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, explained that HE was the one who first found him. Now, nearly three months after his death, the disturbing 911 has been brought to light by TMZ. “I’ve been trying to wake him up for the last hour but it’s not possible,” Fadi calmly explains to the dispatcher. “He’s gone.”

The tone in Fadi’s voice is strangely tranquil, almost as if he’s in total shock while making the phone call. “[George] is cold and he’s blue … and he’s very stiff,” the London-based hairstylist continues. The dispatcher asks how old George is, how his body is positioned, what his body looks like, and worst of all, if it’s too late to save him. Fadi admits with a heavy heart that resuscitation would do no good at that point. “He’s gone, he’s blue.”

When police begun their investigation, they immediately looked into Fadi’s relationship with the 80’s pop star. Fadi was under a lot of suspicion when he reportedly told authorities that he slept in the car on Christmas Eve, and not in bed with George. Once the (inconclusive) autopsy report was complete, Fadi was cleared of any wrongdoings. As for George, his body hasn’t been buried yet as police continue to investigate his cause of death.

HollywoodLifers, are you also haunted by the 911 call? Did it make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up?

