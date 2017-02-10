George & Amal Clooney Having Twins: Did She Undergo IVF Treatment? — Doctor Speaks

REX/Shutterstock

George Clooney and wife Amal are getting ready for babies! The celeb couple has announced they are expecting twins in June. So, does the arrival of two bouncing little bundles of joy signal that the human rights lawyer underwent IVF treatments? An expert weighs in.

“More and more women are having multiple births today because of the increase in IVF treatments,” Dr. Lauren Kam, M.D. tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “With In-Vitro Fertilization, both the woman and the doctor decide on how many embryos will be transferred into the uterus. Transferring multiple embryos increases the chances of getting pregnant, and increases the chances of having twins, even triplets.”

However, not surprisingly, the cost of IVF isn’t cheap — not that that needs to be a consideration for 55-year-old George Clooney, who is estimated to be worth a whopping $180 million, according to The Richest! “The cost of fertility treatment is high and is usually not covered by insurance. Costs vary depending on the circumstances,” Dr. Kam tells HollywodLife.com. “But typically range between $12,000-$15,000 before medications which can cost anywhere from $3000-$5000. The end is cost is often about $20,000.”

More concerning than the financial cost however, is the potential medical risks 39-year-old Amal Clooney faces if she did indeed get pregnant after having undergone IVF treatments. “The risks include premature birth and low birthweight,” Dr. Kam says. “Women who are carrying twins often need to have a C-section as opposed to a vaginal birth.”

Meanwhile, as previously reported, a source says gorgeous George is already getting ready for the twins’ arrival! “George hasn’t been taking on projects the way he usually does and now it all makes sense,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s pretty much cleared his schedule for these babies, he’s already a devoted dad.” So sweet! Who else thinks George Clooney is going to be an amazing dad?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Amal Clooney underwent IVF treatments? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

