‘Fifty Shades Freed’: First Teaser Revealed In Post-Credits Scene Of ‘Darker’

Yes, there was a post-credits scene after ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ and it was AMAZING. The scene is our first look at the final movie, ‘Fifty Shades Freed!’ In case you left before it aired, here’s all the details about Christian and Ana’s next adventure!

The Fifty Shades Freed teaser starts off with Anastasia (Dakota Johnson) in her wedding dress, according to E! News! We don’t see Christian (Jamie Dornan), but we do hear him reciting his wedding vows. “I solemnly vow to keep you safe for as long as we both shall live,” Christian says in the 10-second clip. Is anyone else’s heart melting?

The post-credits teaser also shows quick glimpses of other scenes in the highly-anticipated movie, including the couple getting a private jet, hanging out on the beach during their honeymoon, and making out.

We need to see this movie NOW! Fifty Shades Freed will be the third and final movie in the Fifty Shades series, which is based on E.L. James’ best-selling trilogy. The movie is set to hit theaters on Valentine’s Day 2018.

In the final book, Christian and Ana do get married, and she finds out she’s pregnant! (Remember reading about Little Blip?) The news doesn’t exactly go over well with Christian at first. Jack Hyde (Eric Johnson) also comes back into the picture and tries to destroy everything in his path. He assaults a pregnant Anastasia after kidnapping Mia (Rita Ora). Yeah, a lot goes down in Fifty Shades Freed.

Fifty Shades Darker is now in theaters. The movie also stars Marcia Gay Harden, Luke Grimes, Bella Heathcote, and Kim Basinger. You can check out our review of the movie here!

