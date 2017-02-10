Drake Is ‘Devastated’ By Racist Claims: I Asked A Fan To Remove A Scarf — Not A Hijab

REX/Shutterstock

There’s two sides to every story. Contrary to popular belief that Drake asked four Muslim women to remove their hijabs, he claims it was actually a winter scarf. The rapper is beyond ‘devastated’ by the racist remarks, and wants you to know the TRUTH!

Drake, 30, is finally speaking out on those racist rumors! The “Hotline Bling” hottie was in DEEP hot water after allegedly telling four Muslim women to remove their hijabs during one of his European concerts. However, Drake is assuring fans that the story is entirely different.

“At my show in the O2 in London, I was talking to 4 women, one of whom was wearing a jacket and a winter scarf,” he writes on Instagram. “I made a comment about taking off the scarf because I enjoy friendly banter with the fans.” Sounds totally innocent to us! We know Drake wasn’t trying to be malicious!

I make a point every night to end my shows on tones of unity and love so, to find out that I am being utilized in a fake media story about me disrespecting Muslims is devastating to me. At my show in the 02 in London I was talking to 4 women one of whom was wearing a jacket and a winter scarf, I made a comment about taking off the scarf because I enjoy friendly banter with the fans. I am well aware of what a hijab is and I would never make a disrespectful comment like that in my life towards someone who is wearing one. I am proud that my closest friends and fans come from all different religions and races, perhaps whoever made up this story should spend more time learning about other cultures and less time trying to divide us. A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Feb 10, 2017 at 3:24pm PST

That being said, the initial fan-recorded video did spark a lot of controversy at the time. “I see you four girls right there, I hope you having a good time,” says the Toronto-native on stage. “You got on that hot a** scarf right there, you might want to take this off. You don’t need to come out with that s***.” OK, so he never said the word hijab. People were just assuming the worst. Drake was actually talking about a fashionable scarf since it’s Feb. in London and the weather is below freezing.

His alleged anti-Muslim comments couldn’t have come at a worse time thanks to Donald Trump, who just tried to set up an immigration and travel ban. Thankfully, the Supreme Court temporarily BLOCKED the President’s absurd wishes to block travelers from certain countries from entering the US. Of course Donald isn’t going down with a fight, and plans to take up the Supreme Court IN COURT. Good luck with that, buddy.

HollywoodLifers, did you really think Drake was being a racist? Do you understand his explanation?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.