Donald Trump Once Vowed Not To Tweet Once In The White House: It’s ‘Not Presidential’

Sad! It’s hard to get on Twitter without seeing a tweet from Donald Trump these days. But not too long ago, he vowed to give it up once he was president! We’ve got the proof here.

Just as a friendly reminder to that president that voters actually pay attention to the things he says, a throwback video from the 2016 presidential campaign has resurfaced on Feb. 9, in which the then-candidate Donald Trump, 70, was recorded promising to not use his personal Twitter handle once he was sworn into office! He can’t say it’s “fake news” this time! “You know, I tweeted today. I tweeted, @RealDonaldTrump. Don’t worry, I’ll give it up once I’m president. I won’t tweet anymore, I don’t think. Not presidential,” he said during one of his speeches. As the president would say, “terrible!”

As we all know, it’s been twenty-one days into Trump’s presidency, and he still has not let his @RealDonaldTrump handle go. Not only has he kept the social platform, but he’s been pretty active on it too! Just recently, the Commander in Chief tweeted his response to the court’s decision to block his travel ban, saying, “SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!” Additionally, he’s bashed The New York Times for spreading “fake news,” criticized Democrats for not confirming his Cabinet picks, and of course bashed Nordstrom for “unfairly” stripping Ivanka Trump’s, 35, clothing line from their department stores.

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

It should come as no surprise that Trump broke his promise though. While Donald initially said that he would leave Twitter alone, he had already begun to back track a couple of days before his Inauguration. During an interview with The London Times on Jan. 15, Trump confessed that he was planning to keep his personal account. “I think I’ll keep it,” he told The Times of keeping his Twitter handle. “I’ve got 46 million people right now — that’s really a lot… I’d rather just let that build up. The tweeting, I thought I’d do less of it, but I’m covered so dishonestly by the press — so dishonestly — that I can put out Twitter — and it’s not 140, it’s now 280 — I can go bing bing bing…” So we may not want to, but it’s looks like we should get used to four years of Trump’s tweeting.

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s okay that Trump still uses his regular Twitter account? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!