Donald Trump Promises ‘Rapid’ Security Measures After Court Refuses Muslim Ban

Image Courtesy of The New York Post

President Trump isn’t backing down after his muslim ban was refused by the U.S. Court of Appeals, Feb. 9. After he released a scathing message that he would take the issue to court, now, Trump says he will be taking further immigration steps that will be “very rapid.” Watch him vow to push the controversial issue even further.

When President Donald Trump, 70, spoke during an appearance in the East Wing of the White House with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe, Feb. 10, he didn’t seem the least bit worried that his executive order to temporarily ban all refugees, as well as immigrants from seven predominantly muslim countries, was refused just one day prior [Feb. 9].

In fact, he made it clear that he plans to fight back and fight hard. “There are tremendous threats to our country,” Trump said. “We will not allow that to happen. I can tell you that right now… We’ll be going forward and continuing to do things to make our country safe. It will happen rapidly.” Ugh, there’s more…

As for his plans to take his stalled executive order further? — “We’ll be doing something very rapidly having to do with additional security for our country,” the president revealed. And, it looks like he isn’t wasting any time because, “You’ll be seeing that sometime next week,” Trump alluded, adding, “In addition, we will continue to go through the court process, and I have no doubt we’ll win that particular case.” Wow.

President Trump continued to repeat that the U.S. would not permit anyone who is a threat into the country. Nonetheless, he did admit that others, who will “love” our nation and people, would be allowed in. “We will not allow people into our country who are looking to do harm to our people,” he said. However, “We will allow lots of people into our country that will love our people and do good for our country.” He said that these measures will “remain” as long as he is President of the United States.

Refugees and immigrants from Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, and Libya were able to travel into the U.S. after Trump’s travel ban was refused by the Court of Appeals on Feb. 9. The three judges of the Ninth Circuit court believed that Trump’s executive order was unconstitutional on the grounds of religious discrimination.

After his order was refused, the president was not happy. He took to Twitter, per usual when he’s angry, and wrote a scathing tweet, where he threatened to take the issue to court. He has remained consistent in the fact that he “only” wants the travel ban for the safety of the American people and to keep terrorists out of our country.

