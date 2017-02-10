Omg, this is literally painful to watch! Donald Trump met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Feb. 10, and their handshake went on for a whopping 19 seconds. The PM’s reaction at the end is the absolute best part, though — he couldn’t be more baffled at how drawn out the whole thing was! Check it out!

If you ever have to shake hands with Donald Trump, 70, just be warned that it might last an uncomfortable amount of time! The president had a meeting with Shinzo Abe, the Prime Minister of Japan, on Feb. 10, and cameras were focused right on the men during their 19 second handshake.

Yep, the two gripped hands for nearly 20 seconds, and no matter how many times PM Abe tried to let go, Trump just would not give in! Check it out in the video above, in which he’s literally giving the Prime Minister’s hand the death grip as Shinzo repeatedly tries to pull away. When he finally does get his hand free, his reaction is totally priceless — he literally rolls his eyes as he turns away from the POTUS, LOL! Trump has been called out for his awkward handshakes in the past, but this one has to top the list.

Viewers who watched this all go down immediately started talking about the greeting on social media, and there were two trending topics about the handshake. “Trump’s handshake would throw off the seediest, grabbiest, mob-connected Italian restaurant owner in Jersey,” one person joked on Twitter. Another added, “Trump is bringing back the handshake as a masculine dominance performance. Hopefully more people don’t catch on and do it.” Oh man!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the PM’s reaction to Donald’s handshake? Do you think President Trump hung on for too long?!