Cassadee Pope Engaged To Rian Dawson: ‘The Voice’ Winner’s Getting Married

Congratulations are in order! Cassadee Pope is officially engaged to her drummer beau Rian Dawson, making the heartwarming announcement on Feb. 10. ‘The Voice’ winner even showed off her gorgeous diamond sparkler! See the pic and get the scoop!

Love is in the air! Country singer and Voice winner Cassadee Pope, 27, is officially getting married to her boyfriend of seven years, Rian Dawson! She took to social media with an adorable announcement on Feb. 10, reading, “We’re engaged,” alongside several heart emojis. In the pic, Cassadee and Rian passionately kiss, while she flashes her gorgeous diamond ring! Her beau, 29, who is the drummer for rock band All Time Low, later gushed over his bride-to-be. Rian sweetly wrote, “The love of my life is now OFFICIALLY the love of my life. Never been happier.”

The love of my life is now OFFICIALLY the love of my life. Never been happier. :) https://t.co/zfr5rnpfgE — Rian Dawson (@riandawson) February 11, 2017

The cute pair began dating in 2010 and now they can look forward to creating even more magical memories together as they prepare to walk down the aisle! Ryan and Cassadee clearly love spending time together, last sharing a photo of their romantic beach trip a few weeks ago. They also dazzled at the 2016 CMA Awards while hitting the red carpet and he couldn’t help but swoon over his fiancée. “Ooooooooo my woman is a good-looking woman,” he wrote.

Looking ahead, Cassadee is nominated for the best country duo/group performance at the Grammys, for her song “Think of You” with Chris Young. Clearly, she’s got many reasons to smile and we’re sure her beau will be right there to cheer her on. “He’s first of all, is an amazing, amazing supporter of mine, and he has been since the beginning, since six-and-a-half years ago before The Voice, before everything,” she told Taste of Country. Congrats to the happy couple!

