Britney Spears Is ‘Grateful’ Maddie’s Home After Scary Accident: ‘It’s Truly A Miracle’

This is the best news ever! Jamie Lynn Spears was finally able to take Maddie home, following her nearly-fatal ATV accident, and now, Britney is thanking her fans for their prayers and support. As she said, ‘it’s truly a miracle’!

“So grateful that Maddie [Aldridge] was able to go home today… it’s truly a miracle. Our prayers were heard, and they were answered. Thank you so much for all of your love and support this week. My family appreciates it more than you will ever know,” Britney Spears wrote on Instagram Feb. 10, followed by a heart emoji.

And just minutes before Britney posted her message, Jamie Lynn wrote her own on Instagram, saying, “Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, LA, we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover. Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed🙏.”

As we previously told you, Jamie Lynn’s 8-year-old daughter, Maddie, suffered a tragic Polaris accident on Feb. 5, when the off-road vehicle flipped over into a body of water. She was submerged under water, without oxygen, for several minutes before paramedics pried her out and rushed her to a hospital. She was in “serious condition” before she woke up on Feb. 7, and now just a few days later, she already went home. Just like Britney said, it “truly is a miracle.”

