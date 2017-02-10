Braids Still Hot At NY Fashion Week: Get This One From Khloe Kardashian’s Stylist

REX/Shutterstock

Celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan, who works with celebs like Khloe Kardashian and Shay Mitchell, is bringing her talents to New York Fashion Week and her famous braids are back in a big way.

In fact, braids never left and they aren’t going anywhere anytime soon!

She created a gorgeous “glamping” style braid at the Creatures of Comfort show on Feb. 9.

I was backstage, and Justine told me the look was inspired by a “woodsy, glamping feel. It’s a girl that slept in her hair. Most models have naturally curly hair so we are enhancing their natural texture. We finished the braid with just one bobby pin weaved under the hair. It looks like the braid is floating!”

Justine is now a TRESemme Global Stylist and used their products backstage.

Here’s how to get the look:

“STEP 1: Start by washing hair with TRESemmé Repair & Protect Shampoo and Conditioner to protect hair against breakage.

STEP 2: Create a center part and apply TRESemmé Extra Firm Control Mousse all over from root to tip, and work product throughout hair using your fingers.

STEP 3: Take sections of hair into your hands and fold them up, 3 inches at a time until it hits your scalp. Blow dry each section using hot air to lock in the style, then cold air to seal it.

STEP 4: Define the textured waves by using a flatiron to create an ‘S’ shape with various pieces of hair throughout the head.

STEP 5: Spray roots with TRESemmé Fresh Start Basic Care Dry Shampoo for a matte, lived-in finish.

STEP 6: Separate the front piece of hair on each side of the part and gather the remaining section to create a loose braid leaving the front pieces out for a slept-in look. Secure the braid with bobby pins leaving out 1-3 inches at the end for effortlessness.

STEP 7: Complete the look by spraying TRESemmé TRES Two Firm Control Hairspray all over to keep hair in place.”

HollywoodLifers, are you loving this loose, braid at Creatures of Comfort?

