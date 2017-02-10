Bella Hadid Cozies Up To Victor Cruz In Sexy Instagram Pic — Taunting The Weeknd?

Courtesy of Instagram

Bella Hadid and Victor Cruz were cozying up in a new Instagram pic shared on Feb. 9, and the model looks drop-dead gorgeous in her sexy active wear. The two were all smiles while catching up, so is she taunting her ex The Weeknd? Here’s the scoop!

Take a deep sigh of relief, guys. Bella Hadid and Victor Cruz‘s meetup in New York City on Feb. 9 was strictly business, or so it appears! The Giants hunk, 30, explained the reason behind their reunion, captioning the sizzling pic of them posing together, “@nikenyc @bellahadid @nikelab pop up. 🙏🏾.” The model, 20, looked absolutely gorgeous with her chic up ‘do, rocking white gym wear with a luxurious fur coat. He was also suave as can be in his sporty ensemble!

Nike tapped Bella and Victor for its #NYMade campaign, which recognizes how NYC itself can turn “greats into icons and make your best moment last forever.” She’ll star alongside tennis pro Serena Williams, rapper Nas, as well as Odell Beckham Jr. and Victor to help promote SoHo’s new store. Bella has been booking gigs left and right, recently gracing the runway during fashion week, while putting on a brave face after her split with The Weeknd. Fans initially though her latest pic was an attempt to taunt her ex, but she’s clearly just keeping it moving!

Bella looks sexy and sporty in another brand new, black-and-white NikeLab campaign as she playfully sits on Riccardo Tisci’s lap in a smoldering shoot. It marked the fourth collaboration for Riccardo & Nike! The model sat on the designer’s lap in an elevator, going pantless while wearing nothing but a black sports bra. She first announced that she was apart of the Nike family Nov. 14.

The supermodel was recently in high spirits when she hit the runway at the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Show in Venice Beach, LA on Feb. 8. She was having a blast while also showing support for her sister, Gigi Hadid, who opened the show. Keep up the good work!

HollywoodLifers, are you happy to see Victor and Bella working together? Let us know!

