Amber Rose Splits From Val Chmerkovskiy After 4 PDA-Packed Months Of Dating

Courtesy of Instagram

Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy’s relationship is dead and buried. The news comes as a surprise considering how all over one another they were these past four months. Get all the details on their breakup now!

Amber Rose, 33, and Val Chmerkovskiy, 30, have broken up, according to E!. The only clues we have as to why the relationship came crashing down lie in an Instagram post the Dancing with The Stars stud shared on Feb. 10. “What the superior man seeks in himself, what the small man seeks in others,” explains the Confucious quote. Meanwhile, Amber took the day to promote a teeth-whitening product. Confused yet? So are we.

Since going public with their romance back in Oct. 2016, Amber and Val haven’t exactly been coy when it comes to public displays of affection. There was the time on Jan. 18 when they smooched on Insta-camera. Days before that, they were spotted on the Kiss Cam at the Knicks on Jan. 16. Needless to say, they had chemistry. To which Amber spoke of during an interview with Dr. Chris Donaghue in Jan., saying, “It’s amazing. It’s so good. It’s been four months now, and it’s awesome. I love his family and everyone’s so great. He’s great.” She continued, “Right now, it’s just absolutely amazing and I’m super, super happy.”

In the weeks since, that fire has gone dark with neither taking the time to share anything about their love on social media. And now, we seemingly know why. You’ll recall the pair met through Amber’s Dancing partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy. They were eliminated fifth during the competition series’ 23rd season. Before Val, Amber famously dated Kanye West. She went on to marry Whiz Khalifa, with whom she has a son: Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, 3.

HollywoodLifers, are you as devastated as we are about Amber and Val’s breakup? What do you think might have gone wrong?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.