REX Shutterstock

While we’re still not over the initial shock of Amal & George Clooney’s twins announcement, the more important question is: are they getting two sons or two daughters? Well, apparently the Hollywood couple is getting one of EACH, according to a recent report! How exciting is that? Of course they couldn’t be happier!

Amal Clooney, 39, is officially pregnant with twins! After the big news was revealed on Feb. 9, fans already began speculating if she and George Clooney, 55, would be getting two boys, two girls, or one of each. And while any combination is special, a recent report claims the two are getting both a son AND a daughter — which is pretty perfect considering these will be their very first kids!

“When George and Amal found out it was twins they were surprised, but also a little scared because they both had said that one was enough,” a source revealed to InTouch magazine back in January. “But the news that it was a boy and a girl made them both really happy. They feel like they’ve hit the family jackpot.” Aw!

George and Amal’s current happiness wasn’t for nothing though. After all, the two reportedly struggled with fertility issues, and had to turn to IVF treatments in order to make their family dreams a reality. “They had been trying for a baby all summer and it just wasn’t happening, so they sought the help of a fertility doctor and started in vitro fertilization,” the source added.

Obviously their decision paid off though, and we can’t believe they’re going to have not one, but TWO bundles of joy! We can’t even imagine how excited they are about becoming parents at last. Congrats again, you two!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think George and Amal are really having both a boy and a girl? Are you excited for them to become parents?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.