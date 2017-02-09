Grammys List Of Performers: Who Will Rock The Stage In 2017?

REX/Shutterstock

The 2017 Grammys are almost here! Music’s biggest night has the best lineup of performers we’ve ever seen and you have to check out this list! From Beyonce, to Adele, and Lady Gaga, it’s bound to be an epic night! See who’s performing, right here!

The 2017 Grammys will go down at the Staples Center in LA on the night of Feb. 12! At 8 PM EST, music’s biggest stars will stun on the red carpet, accept historic awards, and take the stage for unforgettable performances. And, don’t worry — We’ve got you covered with the FULL list of singers who will entertain the Grammys crowd and the viewers at home!

Beyonce, 35 — Queen B, and her twins are reportedly set to take the stage at the 2017 Grammys and the world can’t handle it. This will be the first time Beyonce will step out in public since announcing that she and her rapper hubby, Jay Z, 47, are expecting not one, but two babies! Yup, that’s right. Bey will continue to show us that she is the ultimate performer when she rocks the Grammys stage while pregnant with twins. Is there anything she can’t do at this point?… Not to mention, she leads the pack with 9 Grammy noms!

Adele, 28 — The outspoken English singer will take the Grammys stage on Sunday night, and we’re assuming that she will belt out hits from her record-breaking album, 25. This will be the fourth time Adele takes the Grammys stage, and we’re sure it won’t be her last. The singer is even nominated in some major categories such as, Album Of The Year [25], Record Of The Year [“Hello”] and more. So, we’re thinking that she’s going to have a great night!

Lady Gaga, 30 — Can we just bow down now? Fresh off of her incredible Super Bowl 51 halftime gig, where she stunned the crowd with an electric 13-minute performance, Gaga is on to the Grammys! And, she will be joined by the legendary, heavy metal band, Metallica! Gaga’s Grammys gig also comes after she announced epic news — She will be heading out on the road for most of 2017 to perform at stadiums and arenas nationwide for her Joanne World Tour. Yeah, we’ll see you there!

Katy Perry, 32 — We’re super excited for this one, because Katy will be making a comeback of sorts! The singer has been laying low, music wise, having only released one single in 2016, “Rise”, and it was a hit. She hasn’t dropped an album since 2013, but that all might change. Katy has been making waves on social media with major teases that have fans thinking a new album is on its way. Not to mention, there’s rumors that she’s about to drop a new single titled, “Chained to the Rhythm”, any day now. Seriously, her Instagram is like the game of clue.

Bruno Mars, 31: It’s been rumored that the sultry singer will perform his hit “24-Karat Magic” along with a Prince tribute. This will be his fifth Grammys performance, and his first time going back to music’s most iconic awards show stage in four years!

Other stars who will perform at the 2017 Grammys include: The Weeknd, 26, and Daft Punk: “Starboy”; Carrie Underwood, 33, and Keith Urban, 49: rumored to be singing their duet, “The Fighter”; Little Big Town, Andra Day, 32, Demi Lovato, 24, Tori Kelly, 24, who will unite for a Bee Gees tribute; Alicia Keys, 36, and Maren Morris, 26; John Legend, 38, and Cynthia Erivo, 30, who will perform a tribute song together during the Grammys’ In Memoriam segment; Kelsea Ballerini, 23; Lukas Graham: “7 Years”; Gary Clark Jr., 32; William Bell, 77; A Tribe Called Quest and Anderson .Paak:. We can’t wait to see all of the talented artists when they take the stage at the 2017 Grammys on Feb. 12!

