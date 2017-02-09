Mike Tirico: 5 Things About Sportscaster Replacing Bob Costas As NBC’s Olympics Host

REX/Shutterstock

It’s the end of an era! Bob Costas, the iconic sportscaster and the face of NBC sports for more than twenty-five years, has stepped down as host of the channel’s Olympics coverage. Mike Tirico will take over for Bob, so get to know all about the legendary broadcaster’s replacement.

1. Mike Tirico is new to NBC but he’s no rookie.

If there was anyone who could possibly take the reins from Bob Costas, 64, it’s Mike Tirico. The 50-year-old sportscaster joined NBC in May 2016, according to The New York Times, after 25-years with ESPN. Coincidentally, Mike started working for ESPN when Bob started covering the Olympics, and after a quarter-of-a-decade, it was time for Bob to step down.

“I’m going to be like the rest of the country, watching Mike Tirico, who will be an able successor in Korea for the Winter Olympics beginning a year from today,” Bob said during the Feb. 9 episode of the TODAY show. Bob has hosted NBC’s coverage of the Olympics since 1992, and the network has the rights to air it in the US until 2032.

2. He may get more than Bob’s job.

Bob’s reducing his role at NBC, but he won’t be gone completely. He will return to host the Triple Crown races and offer his commentary on special events. Along with taking over Bob’s role in NBC’s Olympics coverage, Mike will assume Bob’s spot on Sunday Night Football. Called “the best NFL play-by-play guy working” today by Deadspin’s Barry Petchesky, he’s expected to take over for Al Michaels, 72, when the veteran sportscaster hangs up his headset. Mike got a tryout, of sorts, subbing in for Al during four games of the 2016 NFL season, according to USA Today.

3. Mike’s tenure at ESPN was marked with controversy.

In 1992, Mike was suspended for three months over multiple incidents of sexual harassing his female coworkers, according to Deadspin. These alleged incidents were detailed in ESPN: The Uncensored History by Michael Freeman and in 2011’s These Guys Have All The Fun by James Andrew Miller and Tom Shales.

4. Mike’s a boy from Queens, currently living in Tree Town.

The future face of NBC’s Olympics coverage grew up in Queens, attending Bayside High School before going on to study at Syracuse University. He currently calls Ann Arbor, Michigan home, having moved there in 1999. He’s not living there alone – he has a wife named Debbie and together, they have two children.

5. He bleeds orange.

Don’t expect Mike to be totally impartial during March Madness. In addition to studying at Syracuse, he also worked at the town’s CBS affiliate, WTVH-TV, which helped him get his start in the business. He hasn’t hidden his love for his alma mater, tweeting out a series of orange emjojis on Feb. 7. The name of Syracuse’s sports teams? The Syracuse Orange.

What do you think about Mike taking over for Bob, HollywoodLifers? Do you think it’s a good choice?

